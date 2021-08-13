The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the death of the first son of Late Human rights activist and Lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed as depressing and a thing of sadness for him.

Asiwaju Tinubu said Mohammed has kept the activist fire of his dad burning since the death of Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

He added that like his father, he was a legal practitioner who was a totally committed to engendering societal change and development through the instrumentality of the law.

He added that for the incapacitation arising from his devastating road accident, Mohammed would surely have risen to the full stature of his potential.

Asiwaju said despite the circumstances Mohammed refused to be constrained by his physical state or confined to the wheelchair but rather continued to battle in court defending the poor, weak and oppressed Nigerians like his dad.

Advertisement

He extended his condolences to the Fawenhinmi family led by the martriarch, Alhaja Ganiat and the eldest daughter of Chief Fawehinmi, Bashirat.

He urged the family to continue to follow the ideals of the their partriarch Chief Gani Fawehinmi even in the face of adversity and the death of Mohammed which according to him rankles.

He prayed that Almighty Allah will grant the soul of Mohammed Al Janah Firdaus.