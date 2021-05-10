Water Melon Seller reportedly Shot Dead by a Military Personnel In Gusau following an altercation.

He was shot dead while demanding his money from the Army Personnel who refuses Payment

TVC NEWS gathered that the water melon seller was shot dead for demanding his pay from the military personnel who bought water melon from him and refuse paying

Some angry youths in the area reacted and chased the soldiers into a hotel along Gusau, Sokoto Road

They also blocked the Gusau – Sokoto Road bye pass and set the Army operational vehicle ablaze

Though peace has returned to the area but Police and the Zamfara state government are yet to comment on the incident as the police public relations officer in the state is not picking his calls.