Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation MESA, under the 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, have killed 19 bandits during a gun battle in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

Two soldiers and one local vigilante were also killed in the operation, which took place on November 1, 2025.

According to the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, the operation followed credible intelligence on the movement of the assailants around Ungwan Tudu, Ungwan Tsamiya, and Goron Dutse communities.

Troops, supported by other security agencies, swiftly mobilized and engaged the bandits in a fierce gunfight, successfully repelling the attack.

Several motorcycles and two mobile phones were recovered from the scene.

The Army said further clearance operations are ongoing to secure vulnerable communities that have been frequent targets of cattle rustling and other criminal activities.

The Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Ahmed Tukur, assured residents of continued collaboration between the Army and other security agencies to maintain peace and stability in Kano State.