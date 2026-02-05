As part of ongoing efforts to foster inter-corps collaboration and elevate operational readiness, the Commander Corps of Nigerian Army Engineers (CCE) Major General Shamsudeen Shafaru conducted an operational and familiarization visit to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander ...

As part of ongoing efforts to foster inter-corps collaboration and elevate operational readiness, the Commander Corps of Nigerian Army Engineers (CCE) Major General Shamsudeen Shafaru conducted an operational and familiarization visit to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Sector 2,l Joint Task Force Northwest Operation FANSAN YAMMA Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna.

The visit, held at the Division Conference Room, was aimed to assess engineering operations, reinforce professional synergy and enhance operational effectiveness within 8 Division Area of Responsibility.

During the visit, Major General Shafaru engaged with the GOC and senior officers to discuss critical operational activities, engineering support for ongoing missions and infrastructural advancements across formations and units under the Division’s command.

In his address, the CCE highlighted the visit’s focus include evaluating the deployment and welfare of engineer personnel, assessing the operational readiness of engineer units within the Division emphasising the Corps’ pivotal role in delivering combat engineering support, infrastructure maintenance and enhancing troop mobility and survivability in both peace and operational environments.

Major General Shafaru commended the GOC for his exemplary leadership and the Division’s achievements, particularly in the strategic utilization of engineering resources to support operational tasks.

He reaffirmed the Corps’ dedication to addressing challenges, improving capacity, and providing timely interventions, training, and essential equipment.

In his remarks, Major General Bemgba Koughna expressed gratitude for the visit, describing it as a timely and significant step toward strengthening cooperation between the Corps of Engineers and the Division.

He underscored the importance of ongoing operations, infrastructural needs, and the indispensable contributions of engineer units to mission success.

The GOC also reiterated the Division’s commitment to optimizing the use and maintenance of engineering assets to achieve operational objectives.

The visit concluded with the signing of the visitors’ book, the exchange of souvenirs, and a group photograph to commemorate the occasion.