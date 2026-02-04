The Nigerian Army has dismissed social media reports alleging that two soldiers were killed and a military patrol vehicle set ablaze during the Amasiri/Oso Edda communal crisis in Ebonyi State, describing the claims as false and misleading.

The clarification followed recent violence linked to the crisis, which reportedly claimed the lives of five indigenes of Idima Okporojo Village in Oso Edda, Edda Local Government Area of the state.

The Cantonment Commander of Nkwagu Military Barracks, Lt. Col. Emmanuel Chielo, addressed journalists while briefing on ongoing security efforts to restore peace and order in the affected communities.

He said contrary to circulating claims that residents killed two soldiers and destroyed a patrol vehicle, no soldier was lost during the joint security operation involving the police, the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

According to Chielo, security operatives came under attack on the first day of deployment but responded professionally and with restraint due to the built-up nature of the area, in order to avoid civilian casualties.

He assured that security agencies were working to recover the severed heads of victims reportedly killed during the attack on Okporojo Village, describing the incident as deeply disturbing.

The commander also raised concerns over rising drug abuse among youths and the increasing movement of illegal small arms in the South-East, identifying communal disputes over land and chieftaincy as recurring triggers of violence.

He, however, noted that Ebonyi State remains relatively peaceful within the region and commended decisions taken by the State Security Council, approved by the state government, as necessary steps toward restoring calm in Okporojo and Amasiri communities.

Chielo further warned that the proliferation of small arms across states poses a growing security threat and urged collective responsibility from citizens alongside government efforts to address insecurity.