The Headquarters of 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, and the Amphibious Training School hosted the Combined West African Social Activities (WASA) on Saturday, bringing together troops, families, and guests in a colourful celebration of culture, unity, and military tradition.

In a late Saturday statement signed by Major Yemi Sokoya, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Headquarters 13 Brigade, the Special Guest of Honour, Brigadier General Ukagu (Rtd), described WASA as one of the Nigerian Army’s most cherished traditions, noting that it symbolises unity, comradeship, and the enduring bond between the military and the society it serves.

Ukagu commended soldiers of 13 Brigade and the Amphibious Training School for their professionalism, discipline, and dedication to duty, adding that their sacrifices contribute meaningfully to national peace and security.

In his remarks, the Commander of 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General PO Alimikhena, described the combined celebration as a demonstration of unity in diversity and the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the welfare, esprit de corps, and operational readiness of its troops.

Alimikhena emphasised that events such as WASA help to rejuvenate morale and reinforce teamwork among personnel.

Also represented by the Deputy Commandant, Colonel MM Aliyu, the Commandant of the Amphibious Training School, Brigadier General E Azenda, stated that the combined WASA reflected the strong synergy between 13 Brigade and the ATS, built on shared values of discipline, training excellence, and operational effectiveness.

Azenda noted that WASA provides an opportunity to strengthen bonds and appreciate the sacrifices of officers, soldiers, and their families, whose support remains central to mission success.

As part of the event, gifts were presented to soldiers who distinguished themselves during the year 2025, recognising their dedication, hard work, and outstanding performance in the discharge of their duties.

Highlights of the event included cultural performances by various ethnic groups, tug-of-war contests, and other ceremonial displays that showcased the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria.