Sokoto state Police Commissioner, Okunlola Kamaldeen says the command has commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the banditry attack in Gwadabawa Local government are of the state.

This is contain in a statement signed by the newly appointed Police Public Relations Officer of the Command Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar.

He says suspected bandits attack Gwadabawa town and in the process kidnapped the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the local government, Nasiru Isa.

According to him the Commissioner with top officers of the command visited Gwadabawa where they commiserated with victims and gave assurance of going after the perpetrators of the crime.

He says members of the community who were happy with the prompt visit of the police commissioner promised to support the police to combat crime in the state.

Gwadabawa local government is parts of the troubled eastern Senatorial district of Sokoto state with very minimal cases of banditry and kidnapping .