Former Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office, saying continuity is necessary to consolidate the administration’s ongoing economic and political reforms.

Araraume made the remarks while speaking with journalists at his country home in Isiebu, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State. He said President Tinubu is constitutionally qualified to seek re-election and has delivered enough in his first term to merit another four years.

He dismissed concerns that Nigeria is drifting towards a one-party system, insisting the country remains a vibrant multiparty democracy with more than 40 registered political parties.

According to him, the growing influence of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) reflects political freedom rather than domination.

Araraume noted that APC membership is voluntary, adding that no Nigerian is compelled to join the party.

He described defections and political realignments as common features of Nigeria’s democratic history, recalling similar trends during the long period of Peoples Democratic Party dominance.

On internal party affairs, he said the APC operates as one political family with coordination across federal, state and local government levels, and remains united in support of Tinubu’s re-election.

He disclosed that the party has commenced an electronic membership registration exercise, urging existing members to update their details and calling on new supporters to register formally.

Commenting on Imo State politics, Araraume noted that Governor Hope Uzodimma is serving his final term and expressed confidence that the APC would present credible candidates to succeed him.

He assured that the party would support whoever emerges as its flagbearer, adding that governance is a continuous process with room for improvement.

Reflecting on the 2023 presidential election, Araraume recalled his role as APC National Director of Trade and Economy for Southern Nigeria and expressed optimism that Tinubu would deliver stronger performance if re-elected.