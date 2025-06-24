As preparations intensify for the upcoming local government elections in Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a stern warning to its candidates: live in your constituency or face sanctions.

The warning was delivered by the APC State Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, during a stakeholders’ meeting hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the State House, Marina, on Tuesday.

Ojelabi criticised the recurring trend where elected council Chairmen and Councillors relocate to more affluent or secure parts of Lagos or neighbouring Ogun State after winning office, abandoning the communities they are meant to serve.

“We won’t tolerate any council Chairman that lives outside his council area. Any council Chairman that is reported to live outside his council area will be sanctioned,” Ojelabi declared.

The meeting, which also served as a mobilisation platform for party members, witnessed the official presentation of party flags to 57 chairmanship and 376 councillorship candidates running on the APC platform.

APC Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, described the gathering as a rallying point to galvanise support for the party’s candidates ahead of the polls.

The APC leadership’s firm stance signals a renewed commitment to grassroots governance and ensuring elected officials remain close to the people they are elected to represent.