The six man Ogun state ward Congress committee has held a crucial meeting with officials and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress to set modalities for the Saturday’s ward congress.

Critical stakeholders which included party elders, members of the state and national assemblies, both past and serving , members of the state executive council among other critical stakeholders attended the meeting in Abeokuta, the state capital

Addressing the gathering, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun called for internal democracy, unity of purpose and cooperation to ensure the success of the exercise

He also assured of a hitch free, and rewarding exercise

In his submission, the chairman of the ward congress committee for the state Wale Owuhu asked party members to be united and obey internal democracy as he called for a consensus candidacy in all the 236 wards of the state