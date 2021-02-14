Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC has announced its withdrawal from the up coming Local Government election in the State

Addressing journalists at the party secretariat in Sokoto, the caretaker chairman of the Party Isa Sadiq Achida said the APC cannot participate in an election that will be conducted by unfair, compromised and bias umpire.

@OfficialAPCNg Sokoto State Chapter announces withdrawal from upcoming Local Government election in the state, says it cannot cannot participate in an election that will be conducted by unfair, compromised and bias umpire. pic.twitter.com/llkPRfhPDP — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

According to him, the State electoral commission is a composition of men not only loyal to the State Government, but very close allies of the state Governor ready to do the Governor’s biding

Mr. Achida said the party is pained that the present administration in the State has destroyed the local government administration that the APC cannot tarnish its good mage by participating in a compromised exercise call local government election.

He added that the APC is sure of wining the election if conducted in a free and fair manner, but choose to pull out of the exercise because of lack of transparency and predetermined end by the State Government

He called on party members to be law abiding and not to have anything to do with the local government election in the state.