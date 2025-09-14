The All Progressives Congress has strongly condemned a statement made by the former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, claiming that the African Democratic Congress will win the Nigerian presidential election and the Lagos State gubernatorial seat in the 2027 elections. This was disclosed in a s...

The All Progressives Congress has strongly condemned a statement made by the former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, claiming that the African Democratic Congress will win the Nigerian presidential election and the Lagos State gubernatorial seat in the 2027 elections.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Lagos State Chapter of the APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, on Sunday, describing the statements as an empty boast.

According to the statement, APC stated that it received the claims with laughter and pity, narrating how Aregbesola, a former APC stalwart now ADC National Secretary, who has dined and thrived in the party that made him a Commissioner, a two-time governor and a two-time minister, is now busy setting fire to the same house that made him.

APC describe Aregbesola as a man who once held key positions in the leading party in the country, now reducing himself to wandering around in a lesser opposition party.

The statement reads, “Aregbesola’s Empty Boast That ADC Will ‘Take Over’ Aso Rock and Lagos Govt House in 2027

“The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has read, with equal parts laughter and pity, the latest boast by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will “take over Aso Rock and Lagos Government House” in 2027.

“From Landlord to Tenant, here is a man who was once a proud landlord in the progressive family, now reduced to a wandering tenant in a mushroom opposition party.

“From Lagos Commissioner to Osun Governor and then Minister, Aregbe ate, dined, and thrived on the APC table. Today, in a desperate bid for relevance, he is busy setting fire to the same house that made him. That, dear Nigerians, is political suicide of the highest order.

“A Legacy in Self-Destruct Mode When Aregbe condemns the APC, he is not damaging us – he is shredding his own résumé. Every attack on APC is an attack on the very foundation of his career. It is akin to a man writing his autobiography with an eraser. Nigerians know better than to take such a self-destructive messenger seriously.”

The statement further explained how ADC will be driving towards self-destruction if it positions Aregbesola as its front runner to victory, stating that elections are not won by fairy tales or conquered by soundbites.

“ADC’s Wrong Arrowhead If the ADC thinks Aregbesola is the one to lead them to electoral glory, then they are preparing for a funeral, not a victory. Putting Aregbe at the front of a charge against the APC is a recipe for failure. Fairy Tales Don’t Win Elections, let us be clear. Lagos and Nigeria are not conquered by soundbites.

“Our people vote for performance, not fairy tales. The APC’s record is visible on the roads, in our schools, in our hospitals, and in our reforms. ADC, on the other hand, remains a political mirage – loud on boasts, empty on substance,” the statement continued.

The party cited ADC’s performance in the recently concluded by-elections as “no cause for hope”, concluding that APC will be rewarded for delivery while Aregbesola and ADC will be reminded that betrayal is not s political strategy.

“The woeful and embarrassing performance of the ADC in the recent by-elections should give them no cause for hope. They need to first learn to be humble before they inevitably bite the dust in 2027. The Reality Check. In 2027, Lagosians and Nigerians will once again choose consistency over confusion, credibility over contradictions, and competence over comedy.

“The APC will be rewarded for delivery, while Aregbe and his ADC will be reminded that betrayal is not a political strategy.

“Conclusion Ogbeni Aregbesola’s rant is less a threat to APC and more a public obituary of his own political relevance. By turning his back on the progressive family that made him, he has written himself out of history and into the footnotes of infamy.

“If ADC insists on betting its future on a man dismantling his own legacy, then the only ‘takeover’ awaiting them in 2027 will be a takeover by ridicule. APC is here to stay. Movements don’t collapse because one man chooses to self-destruct,” the statement concluded.