The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed a strong reservation over the statement made by former Anambra Governor Peter Obi condemning the life sentence of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, describing Obi’s remarks as “reckless and shameless.”

In a Sunday statement signed by the Chapter’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, the party compares Obi’s attempt to tackle the Federal Government as “nothing more than the cry of a man whose political career is in its last embarrassing throes”.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) strongly condemns the latest reckless theatrics of Peter Obi, who has shamelessly inserted himself into the ongoing judicial process involving Nnamdi Kanu merely to claw back relevance in a political space that has long moved past him.

“Obi’s misguided attempt to “tackle” the Federal Government and reject a valid court ruling is nothing more than the cry of a man whose political career is in its last embarrassing throes. He is desperately fishing in troubled waters, hoping to harvest sympathy that the Nigerian people have already denied him at the polls.”

It further reads, “Only a man steeped in political confusion can refuse to condemn IPOB’s murderous activities yet preach morality to the Nigerian state.

“Only a man drowning in irrelevance would pretend to care about justice while ignoring the innocent citizens maimed, slaughtered, beheaded, extorted, and silenced under the reign of terror unleashed by IPOB militants.”

APC further maintained that Obi’s stance on the charges against the embattled IPOB leader is sentimental and inconsistent, saying, “Peter Obi’s sudden moral awakening is fraudulent. His selective outrage is insulting. His attempt to dress up terrorism in the garb of sentiment is dangerous.”

APC further stated that, “the salient question that Peter Obi must answer is simple: Why the inconsistency in his position?

“How does he condemn Boko Haram and their ilk wholeheartedly in one breath, only to embrace, defend, and rationalise IPOB in another?

“This two-faced political morality exposes his deep-seated bias, his hollow rhetoric, and his desperate ambition disguised as compassion.”

“We strongly recommend that Obi drop his ethnic blinders, read the judgment without emotions, and, in good conscience, return to Nigerians with the truth about his sincerity and his innermost desires for the nation he claims he wants to lead.

“There is nothing wrong in boldly admitting he is a regional champion committed to defending ‘his own’ for good or for bad.

“What is wrong, however, is deceiving Nigerians with feigned neutrality and hypocritical sermonizing.

Enough of the deceit. Enough of the pretence.”

APC raised powerful questions regarding the activities of the proscribed terrorist group, IPOB, in the southeastern region, saying, ” If Obi truly believes his own words, let him first explain:

•Why he maintain criminal silence when the South-East burned?

•Why could he not condemn IPOB even once with clarity or courage?

•Why he continually plays both sides of the fence- leader by day, sympathiser by night.

The party further warned Nigerians, saying, “Nigerians must be alert to this dangerous brand of free-style politics – the type that seeks the destruction of what you cannot have; the type that weaponises ethnic sentiments, insecurity, and national trauma just to stay politically relevant.

“It will be most unfortunate if this, in the fullness of time, becomes a classic example of: ‘Show me your friends, and I will tell you who you are.'”

The Lagos APC Stands Firm, saying, “Nigeria’s national security is non-negotiable. Judicial processes must never be dictated by politicians in need of headlines.

“The Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue to handle matters of treason, terrorism, and national stability with firmness, maturity, and constitutional authority,” the statement concluded.