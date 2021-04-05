National Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mai-Malla Buni, Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami and Governors of Niger, Kebbi and Jigawa states are at the Government House, Gusau the Zamfara state capital.

They are in the state to commiserate with the Government and people of the state over the fire incident that has affected some parts of the Tudun Wada Central Market

Others present at the gathering include the speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly Mu’azu Magarya, other lawmakers, Executive council members, and political appointees among others.

Details later