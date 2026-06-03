The All Progressives Congress, APC, has lost two members in the House of Representatives following their defection to the African Democratic Congress, ADC and the Peoples Redemption Party PRP....

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has lost two members in the House of Representatives following their defection to the African Democratic Congress, ADC and the Peoples Redemption Party PRP.

The defections were announced by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen at plenary.

The members are Abubakar Zango, who represents Yola North, Yola South and Girei Federal Constituency of Adamawa State.

He defected from the APC to the ADC, while Rabilu Bala, representing Jama’are/Itas-Gadau Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, left the APC for the PRP.

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In separate letters read on the floor of the House, the lawmakers said their decisions were taken after due consultations with their constituents and in line with their conscience, adding that the move was aimed at advancing the interests and welfare of the people they represent.