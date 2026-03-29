Senior government officials, party leaders, members, management staff of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and well-wishers gathered for a colourful grand reception in honour of Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda following his successful election and swearing-in as National Chairman.
The event, held on Saturday, 28 March 2026, took place at Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel (formerly Sheraton Abuja), and was attended by a broad cross-section of party stakeholders celebrating the leadership transition.
Officials praised Yilwatda for his commitment to party unity and the mandate to strengthen the APC’s organisational structure nationwide.
The reception also provided an opportunity for members and well-wishers to reaffirm their support for the party’s renewed vision and leadership.
The gathering underscored the APC’s emphasis on inclusivity and cohesion as it prepares for upcoming political engagements and continues to consolidate its position as a leading political platform in Nigeria.