Senior government officials, party leaders, members, management staff of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and well-wishers gathered for a colourful grand reception in honour of Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda following his successful election and swearing-in as National Chairman.

The event, held on Saturday, 28 March 2026, took place at Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel (formerly Sheraton Abuja), and was attended by a broad cross-section of party stakeholders celebrating the leadership transition.

Officials praised Yilwatda for his commitment to party unity and the mandate to strengthen the APC’s organisational structure nationwide.