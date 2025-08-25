The All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly dismissed allegations by governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the ruling party was undermining democracy, describing the opposition leaders as hypocritical and delusional. In a statement issued after the PDP Gov...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly dismissed allegations by governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the ruling party was undermining democracy, describing the opposition leaders as hypocritical and delusional.

In a statement issued after the PDP Governors’ Forum meeting held in Zamfara State on Saturday, August 23, 2025, the opposition leaders accused the APC of lacking vision and foresight, while claiming Nigerians would deny the ruling party support in the 2027 general elections.

But the APC, in its response on Monday, countered the claims, saying the PDP governors were guilty of “odiferous hypocrisy” and had no moral grounds to question the credibility of a party that has consistently secured the confidence of Nigerians at the polls.

“The PDP has since fallen into ruins and stands rejected by Nigerians,” the statement read. “When its governors gather in their scanty numbers, one would expect them to show some responsibility and seek ways to resuscitate their terminally ailing party. Instead, they waste time making frivolous allegations against our great party.”

The APC pointed to its dominant performance in the recently concluded bye-elections, where the ruling party secured victories even in states governed by opposition parties, as evidence of the public’s trust in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It is infantile and irresponsible for PDP governors to hail democracy where they managed to win, and decry the same process where they lost,” the ruling party argued. “The credibility of Nigeria’s elections cannot be measured by whether the PDP wins or loses.”

Citing victories in states like Zamfara, Adamawa, and Kano, the APC maintained that the outcomes were proof of growing national support for its policies, despite what it described as “state-sponsored thuggery and violence” targeted at its candidates and supporters in opposition-controlled territories.

The statement further accused PDP governors of “wallowing in denial” instead of accepting what it called a clear verdict of rejection from the Nigerian electorate. “These inept governors are in no position to dictate to Nigerians what their 2027 choices should be,” it added.

According to the APC, the PDP has consistently failed to present Nigerians with credible policy alternatives, noting that the opposition party had suffered successive defeats in the last three general election cycles.

“Opposition politics must go beyond finger-pointing at the APC,” the statement continued. “Nigerians are witnessing transformative governance across all sectors under President Tinubu’s leadership, and they will not be deceived by empty rhetoric.”

The ruling party also urged citizens to recall what it described as the “dark era” of PDP governance at the federal level, when several state governments allegedly struggled with insolvency and were unable to meet basic obligations such as workers’ salaries.

Reaffirming its confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership, the APC said the current administration had “paved a new and clear path of prosperity” and would not be distracted by the “mischievous antics” of the PDP and its governors.

“We urge Nigerians to ignore the misleading propaganda of these detractors and stand firm with Mr President and our great party as we continue the onward march into a future of development, prosperity, and shared progress,” the statement concluded.