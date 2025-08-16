The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately cancel the bye-election in Shanono/Bagwai constituency and the rerun election in Ghari constituency, Kano State, citing widespread violence and disruptions allegedly carried out by a...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately cancel the bye-election in Shanono/Bagwai constituency and the rerun election in Ghari constituency, Kano State, citing widespread violence and disruptions allegedly carried out by armed thugs.

According to the party, verified reports from polling units across Shanono, Bagwai, and Ghari indicate that voters were forced to flee due to attacks, while security personnel deployed to maintain order were overwhelmed by the scale of violence.

The APC warned that continuing with the exercise under such conditions would undermine the principles of democracy, as the credibility of the polls had already been compromised. It further cautioned that allowing the elections to stand would amount to legitimizing voter intimidation and violent disruption, describing the situation as a “dangerous precedent” and an “unacceptable electoral heist.”