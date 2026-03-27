Top officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted an early morning inspection of the party’s convention venue at Eagle Square, Abuja, ahead of its forthcoming gathering, with assurances of enhanced security and the deployment of smart technology.

The inspection, which took place in the early hours of Friday at the APC Convention Centre within Eagle Square, was led by senior party figures alongside the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

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Also present was the Minister of Defence, Retired General Christopher Musa, and members of the convention’s security committee, who assessed preparedness and coordination arrangements for the event.

Officials said the convention would leverage smart technology to improve organisation, security management and overall efficiency, marking a shift towards more modernised political event planning.

The visit formed part of final checks to ensure the venue meets required standards for safety, logistics and seamless conduct of proceedings.

Party leaders expressed confidence in the level of preparedness, noting that the integration of technology and robust security planning would contribute to a successful convention.