The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved at the ongoing National Convention of the party. The motion for the dissolution was formally moved at the convention by the Legal Adviser of the party, Murtala Kankia. It was seconded by the Deputy National Secretary of…...

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved at the ongoing National Convention of the party.

The motion for the dissolution was formally moved at the convention by the Legal Adviser of the party, Murtala Kankia. It was seconded by the Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Professor Abdulkarim Kana and subsequently adopted by members in attendance through a voice vote.

Kankia said that the motion was moved to drive unity in the party and maintain the dominance of the party in the country.

Following the dissolution, proceedings continued with fresh motions being presented, seconded, and adopted for various states, signalling the commencement of a reorganisation process within the party structure.