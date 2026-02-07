The national leadership of the City Boy Movement has appointed Bayelsa-based APC chieftain, Barrister Osomkime Blankson, as the State Director of the organisation. The appointment, announced in a statement, is part of efforts to strengthen the Movement’s grassroots structures and expand programmes...

The national leadership of the City Boy Movement has appointed Bayelsa-based APC chieftain, Barrister Osomkime Blankson, as the State Director of the organisation.

The appointment, announced in a statement, is part of efforts to strengthen the Movement’s grassroots structures and expand programmes aimed at youth engagement and leadership development across the South-South region.

Barrister Blankson, who also holds traditional recognition, expressed appreciation to the national leadership for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to use the platform to advance initiatives that empower young people in the state.

“I am honoured by this appointment and fully committed to building a strong, inclusive and purpose-driven City Boy Movement in Bayelsa State, aligned with our national vision,” he said.

According to the letter conveying his appointment, Blankson will serve as the principal representative of the Movement in Bayelsa State and is expected to coordinate activities in line with guidance from the National Secretariat.

The statement noted that the City Boy Movement operates under the leadership of its Grand Patron, Mr. Seyi Tinubu, and focuses on structured youth engagement, civic participation and leadership cultivation among young Nigerians.

Observers say the group has increasingly positioned itself as a platform for mentoring young people, promoting skills development and encouraging participation in community-building initiatives. With the new appointment, attention is expected to centre on expanding programmes that foster entrepreneurship, capacity building and constructive social involvement among youths in Bayelsa.

The Movement reiterated its commitment to nurturing future leaders and creating opportunities for young Nigerians to contribute meaningfully to national development through education, engagement and empowerment initiatives.