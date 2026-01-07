The Anglican Communion Bishop of Ijesa North Diocese, Rt. Rev. Isaac Oluyamo has called on President Bola Tinubu to adopt more decisive strategies in tackling the national security crisis, insisting that “half-measures” are no longer enough to protect Nigerians. The cleric made the call on Sunda...

The Anglican Communion Bishop of Ijesa North Diocese, Rt. Rev. Isaac Oluyamo has called on President Bola Tinubu to adopt more decisive strategies in tackling the national security crisis, insisting that “half-measures” are no longer enough to protect Nigerians.

The cleric made the call on Sunday during the 2026 New Year Thanksgiving Service at the Cathedral Church of St. Matthew in Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State.

While addressing a congregation that included the Elegboro of Ijebu-Jesa, Oba Olufemi Agunsoye, and other prominent community leaders, Oluyamo stated that the current administration has made visible efforts to mitigate security challenges, but the results have yet to provide the “total eradication” required for citizens to feel safe.

“The people are weary,” the Bishop declared. “To re-instil the confidence and trust that have been eroded, the government must move from mitigation to eradication. Our farms must be safe, our roads must be secure, and the Nigerian child must sleep without the sound of gunfire.”

Oluyamo highlighted the recurring menace of kidnapping and banditry, which he described as shadows of fear hanging over the nation’s highways.

According to him, the restoration of national security is the only sustainable way to heal the economy and the spirit of the citizenry.

Shifting to the spiritual theme for the year, taken from Isaiah 58:11, Oluyamo framed 2026 as a “Season of Restoration.” Oluyamo warned that divine blessings are tied to social justice and selflessness.

He challenged the affluent to care for the hungry and afflicted, noting that God’s light only shines on those who “pour themselves out” for others.

The Bishop also issued a stern warning to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies ahead of the upcoming elections in Ekiti and Osun States. He demanded that the “sacredness of the ballot” be protected and urged the police to remain non-partisan.

“Let the choice of the people stand,” he warned, charging security forces to perform their duties with the “professional fear of God.”

The service, which was also attended by the Baba Ijo, Chief Samuel Olasupo Onajide, and various Diocesan chiefs, concluded with prayers for the peace of Osun State and a prophetic decree that Nigeria would “move from the drought into the garden of plenty.”