With the lingering insecurity challenges and uncertainty surrounding the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria dragging down its foreign direct investment to about 65 million dollars as at March 2021, investors have cited other factors responsible for the declining investment.

Speaking earlier on Business Nigeria, the Managing Director of NaijaLink Limited, Mrs. Thessa Brongers Bagu says while Nigeria maybe Africa’s most populous nation, the quality of the population is becoming non-beneficial to business owners.

Citing the recent World Bank report, which states that 7 million more Nigerians have fallen below the poverty line as a result of rising inflation, Mrs. Bagu says target consumers for their investment keep reducing while many foreign investors take their business away with many others citing irregularities in government policies.