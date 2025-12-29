Amnesty International Nigeria has condemned the violent attack and public humiliation of Pedro Obaseki, former managing director of Daar Communications, calling it “barbaric and unlawful” and urging authorities to launch an immediate investigation. Obaseki, who is a cousin of former Edo State go...

Amnesty International Nigeria has condemned the violent attack and public humiliation of Pedro Obaseki, former managing director of Daar Communications, calling it “barbaric and unlawful” and urging authorities to launch an immediate investigation.

Obaseki, who is a cousin of former Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki, was assaulted on Sunday while playing football at Uwa Primary School in Benin City.

Footage circulating online shows attackers stripping Obaseki, beating him, and dragging him through the streets to the Oba of Benin’s palace.

The attack was reportedly linked to comments he allegedly made at a public event in London.

In its statement, Amnesty International said the incident reflects a “complete disregard for due process” and violates international human rights standards regarding human dignity and protection from violence.

“What happened to Mr. Obaseki is unlawful and shows complete disdain for due process. The Nigerian police @PoliceNG must investigate the incident and ensure that all those suspected of involvement in this crime are brought to justice,” the statement reads.

“What happened in Benin city on Sunday is unacceptable in a free society. It is also prohibited under international human rights law and standards aimed at safeguarding human dignity and protecting people from violence.”

Following his release, Obaseki described the incident as deeply humiliating and traumatic, adding that he was made to kneel in public glare.

“I was basically kidnapped. Some of them were holding guns, some of them known thugs, luckily I have their names, and they hauled me through the streets of Benin under the guise that they’ve been sent to abduct me by the palace of the Oba of Benin,” he said.