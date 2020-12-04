The court of Appeal sitting in Abuja is set to deliver judgment in the appeal filed Maryam sanda, challenging the judgment of an FCT high court Abuja, which sentenced her to death by hanging.

Justice Yusuf Halilu of an FCT high court had on 27th January found her guilty of killing her husband Bilyaminu Bello.

Following her conviction she approached the court of appeal for redress.

In her notice of appeal which is predicated on 20 grounds, she held that the trial judge was bais.

This she said led to the denial of her rights to fair hearing and her consequent conviction based on lack of confessional statement, absence of murder weapon, lack of corroborating evidence by two or more witnesses and lack of autopsy report to determine the true cause of her husband’s death.