The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, appreciates the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for the approval of two (2) new Area Commands and the upgrade of five (5) police stations to Divisions in the State.

The Governor describes this strategic development as a crucial step that will further strengthen the security architecture of the state, bridge existing policing gaps, and enhance quicker response to security challenges, especially in flash points of insecurity in the state.

He notes with satisfaction that the creation of Daudu Area Command and Naka Area Command, alongside the upgrading of police stations in Ayilamo, Yelwata, Jato-Aka, Okokolo, and Agan to Divisions, clearly depicts the Federal Government’s recognition of Benue’s peculiar security challenges, especially those relating to armed herder’s terror activities wrapped in perpetual invasion of communities and other communal tensions in the state.

He assures the Police authorities, and indeed the entire security establishment of his administration’s maximum cooperation and support to ensure that this noble initiative achieves its intended objectives.

The Governor further reaffirms his administration’s unwavering commitment to peace, security, and the protection of lives and property, stressing that the government will continue to partner with security agencies and provide necessary assistance to secure every community in Benue State.