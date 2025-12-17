The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, has disclosed plans to confer the title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland on Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. An invitation currently circulating online indicates that the traditional investiture will hold in Oyo Town on Sunday, December 21, 202...

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, has disclosed plans to confer the title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland on Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

An invitation currently circulating online indicates that the traditional investiture will hold in Oyo Town on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

This comes almost three months after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, installed Ibadan-based businessman, Prince Dotun Sanusi, as Okanlomo Oodua in Ile-Ife.

A source within the Oyo palace confirmed to TVC News via Whatsapp that the title conferrement would hold as planned.

Report has it that preparations for Seyi Tinubu’s installation are ongoing, noting that the local organising committee is working intensively to ensure the ceremony proceeds smoothly.

Reacting to the announcement, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-West), Moremi Ojudu, who is known to be close to Seyi Tinubu, shared a message in Yoruba. She wrote: “Okanlomo mi owon. Egbon mi pataki. South-West gba alejo.” (My dear Okanlomo. My special brother. The South-West will receive visitors).

The planned ceremony has brough back memories of the recent dispute between the Alaafin of Oyo and the Ooni of Ife over the conferment of the Okanlomo title.

The Alaafin had previously faulted the Ooni’s installation of Sanusi, issuing a 48-hour ultimatum through his media aide, Bode Durojaye, demanding a retraction.

At the time, the Oyo monarch argued that the Ooni lacked the authority to bestow titles with jurisdiction across Yorubaland.