Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has relieved all political aides in his administration of their duties with immediate effect as part of efforts to enhance efficiency and improve service delivery. Those affected by the decision include all Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants to the Governor. In a statement issued…...

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has relieved all political aides in his administration of their duties with immediate effect as part of efforts to enhance efficiency and improve service delivery.

Those affected by the decision include all Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants to the Governor.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor expressed appreciation to the affected aides for their contributions to the development of the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The move, according to the statement, is part of a broader strategy to reposition the administration for more effective governance.

Meanwhile, Governor Aiyedatiwa is set to appoint about 1,000 new political aides drawn from across the 203 wards in the 18 local government areas of the state.

The planned appointments are aimed at strengthening grassroots engagement, improving coordination, and injecting fresh capacity into the administration.

The statement added that the new aides will be announced in due course.