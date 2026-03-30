The Director General of the Performance Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU) in Ondo State, Rasaq Obe has resigned his appointment n what he describes as a decisive step towards redefining representation in the Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency. In a statement, Mr. Obe expressed appreciation to the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa,…...

The Director General of the Performance Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU) in Ondo State, Rasaq Obe has resigned his appointment n what he describes as a decisive step towards redefining representation in the Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency.

In a statement, Mr. Obe expressed appreciation to the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for the opportunity to serve, noting that his tenure was marked by meaningful contributions to the state’s development.

The former DG said his resignation followed growing calls from his constituency, stressing that the decision was taken in good faith and not as an act of disloyalty to the current administration.

According to him, Governor Aiyedatiwa remains committed to unity, growth, and development, and is supportive of his next phase of public service.

Mr.Obe, however, raised concerns over what he described as years of stagnation in the Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, citing inadequate infrastructure and insufficient representation despite electoral mandates given to past office holders.

He maintained that his decision aligns with a long-standing vision to advance the interests of the constituency, a commitment he said dates back to his earlier political aspirations.

He called on residents of the constituency and the wider Ondo State to support his renewed push to deliver effective leadership and development.