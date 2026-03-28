Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has extended warm felicitations to ace broadcaster Babajide Otitoju on the occasion of his 60th birthday, describing him as a committed professional whose contributions have strengthened Nigeria’s democratic space. In a goodwill message, the governor praised Otitoju’s decades of incisive journalism and fearless dedication to…...

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has extended warm felicitations to ace broadcaster Babajide Otitoju on the occasion of his 60th birthday, describing him as a committed professional whose contributions have strengthened Nigeria’s democratic space.

In a goodwill message, the governor praised Otitoju’s decades of incisive journalism and fearless dedication to balanced public affairs commentary, noting that his work has helped shape informed national discourse.

Mr. Aiyedatiwa said attaining the age of 60 reflects a lifetime of service, discipline, and remarkable impact, adding that the veteran journalist’s influence has resonated across newsrooms and households nationwide.

The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Ondo State, wished Otitoju continued good health, wisdom, and many more years of courage and clarity in the pursuit of truth.

Otitoju, a respected voice in Nigerian broadcasting, clocks 60 amid widespread commendations from colleagues, public officials, and admirers across the country.