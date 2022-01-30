Aisha Buhari, Okonjo Iweala, First Ladies honoured at VIP 100+1 Women Of Impact

Women who have made a significant contribution to the nation’s growth and development have been recognised with awards.

Those recorgnised include the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Buhari, DG World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Deputy Secretary General, United Nation(UN), Dr. Anima Mohammed, Ekiti First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, former First Lady of Rivers State, Dame Judith Amaechi, Former First Lady of Imo State, H.E Nneoma Nkechi Rochas, SA to Nigerian First Lady Aisha Buhari on African First Ladies and Former First Lady Nasarawa State, H.E. Mairo Tanko Al-Makura and Wife of Katsina State Governor, H.E. Binta Aminu Masari and host of others.

H.E. Erelu Bisi Fayemi, First Lady of Ekiti State and Chairperson of the Nigerian Governors Wives’ Forum, presented the award to the Minister, saying it was in recognition of the Minister’s services to women’s empowerment and girl child education.

The Ekiti First Lady congratulated the Minister for being a wonderful role model and a voice for Nigerian women and girls during the event, which took place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

In his remarks, the convener of the VIP 100+1 Women of Impact Award, Mr. Talabi Taiwo O. Michael, extended gratitude to the Minister and all of the recipients for their ongoing efforts to ensure a better Nigeria for all, particularly women.

He stated that women contribute significantly to the construction of the house, the nurturing of children, the lubrication of the economy, and the maintenance of peace and stability.

Former First Lady of Imo State, Chief Mrs. Nneoma Okorocha, commended the award’s organizers for honoring women, saying that they have not been fully valued by society.

The event also featured the launch of VIP Magazine, a lifestyle and celebrity journal that captures the moment, features interesting stories, and covers exclusive interviews with very important people and personalities in Nigeria, Africa, and the rest of the world to inspire and promote reputable leadership in Nigeria, Africa, and the rest of the world.

UN Women-Country Representative Comfort Lamptey, Hajia Mairo Tanko Al-Makura-SA to Aisha Buhari, First Lady of Nigeria, HRH Temitope Ajayi (Mama Diaspora) Ondo Deputy Governor’s Wife, Rep. of Ondo First Lady, H.E Betty Akeredolu, and a slew of others were in attendance.

Photos

