The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, has visited the two Nigerian Air Force pilots who survived the crash involving an Alpha Jet at the NAF Base in Kainji, Niger State.

The pilots safely ejected after the aircraft developed an in-flight emergency shortly after take-off during a post-inspection functional check flight.

They were able to manoeuvre the jet away from populated areas before ejecting, a move credited with preventing civilian casualties.

In a statement, NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said the CAS visited both the hospitalised pilots and the crash site.

The Air Chief commended the aircrew for their courage, discipline and sound judgment, describing their actions as pivotal in averting loss of life.

He also praised the prompt response of NAF personnel, including search-and-rescue teams, Fire and Crash Response units and medical staff, who swiftly secured the area and ensured the pilots’ safety.

Ejodame said Air Marshal Abubakar had ordered the constitution of a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident.

He added that the crash underscored the inherent risks of military aviation, where increased flying activities, complex missions and constant readiness place high operational demands on personnel.

“It is a reminder of the courage and devotion to duty displayed daily by NAF personnel who operate in high-risk conditions to secure the nation,” he said. “These men and women, through their relentless sacrifice and professionalism, deserve the utmost honour and respect.”