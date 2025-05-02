An Aid ship planning to sail to Gaza has been struck by drones in international waters off the coast of Malta.

According to the Maltese government, everyone aboard the ship is “confirmed safe” and the fire onboard the ship was “brought under control. More than 40 persons were onboard the ship when it was struck

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition says its ship was targeted after it planned to sail to Gaza and “challenge Israel’s illegal siege and blockade” there.

The group of activists called for Israeli ambassadors to be summoned to answer for “violation of international law, including the ongoing blockade and the bombing of the civilian vessel”.

At least 52,418 people have been killed in Gaza since the latest escalation of the war.

The Israeli military said it was looking into reports of the attack.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among those who had planned to board the ship once it departed for Gaza on Friday, according to reports.