The Akwa Ibom State Police Command says its latest security operation has uncovered a suspected militants’ warehouse in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area.

Inside the warehouse, officers found outboard engines, generators, boat parts, household items and personal belongings believed to be owned by suspected criminal elements operating along the coastal communities.

The Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, revealed the discovery while briefing journalists at the Command Headquarters in Uyo.

He said the police also arrested a 27-year-old suspect, Samuel Geoffrey from Bayelsa State, who allegedly confessed during interrogation that a rifle linked to the group was kept by the village head of Ine Eyoabasi fishing community.

That village head, identified as Kingdom Bane, is now on the run and has been declared wanted by the Command.

The Police say the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to tackle militancy and piracy in the state’s waterways, adding that no individual, regardless of status, will be shielded from arrest.