The Chairman of Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State has paid a courtesy visit to the Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos Strategic Command, ACGN A.L. Wali, as part of efforts to intensify the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the area.

During the visit, the Chairman expressed deep concern over the growing menace of drug use within Agege and its surrounding communities. He stated that the council is committed to working closely with relevant agencies to ensure that drug-related activities are drastically reduced.

According to him, curbing drug abuse remains a top priority for his administration, noting that such efforts are essential to safeguarding youths and promoting a healthier, safer environment for residents.

In his response, the NDLEA Commander, ACGN A.L. Wali, welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed the agency’s readiness to collaborate with all stakeholders in both drug supply reduction and demand reduction efforts. He emphasized that collective action is crucial in winning the fight against drugs and assured the local government of NDLEA’s full support.

The visit is expected to pave the way for joint programmes, community sensitisation campaigns, and strengthened enforcement activities aimed at reducing drug-related challenges in Agege.