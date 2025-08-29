The acting Chairman of Agege Local Government, Mr. Abdul Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, has commenced a familiarization tour of council offices, departments, and facilities, reaffirming his pledge to provide hands-on and responsive leadership. The exercise, which took place on Thursday, August 28, 2025, follow...

The acting Chairman of Agege Local Government, Mr. Abdul Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, has commenced a familiarization tour of council offices, departments, and facilities, reaffirming his pledge to provide hands-on and responsive leadership.

The exercise, which took place on Thursday, August 28, 2025, followed commitments he made during his maiden strategic meeting with management staff a day earlier. At that meeting, Obasa had promised that his administration would not operate from a distance but remain connected to the workforce and the realities of governance.

During the tour, the Acting Chairman moved through different departments within the Secretariat, interacting directly with staff, listening to their concerns, and assessing the condition of offices and facilities. The visit provided him an opportunity to strengthen communication lines, evaluate the work environment, and identify infrastructural needs for improvement.

Obasa encouraged council workers to discharge their duties with diligence and integrity, assuring them that his administration would prioritize staff welfare and provide an enabling work environment as a foundation for effective service delivery.

The tour also extended to specialized units under the Education Department, particularly the Skill Acquisition Centres, where trainees are equipped with skills in fashion designing, catering, hairdressing, make-up, and ICT. Addressing the students, Obasa emphasized the role of vocational education in fighting unemployment and empowering young people.

He assured both staff and trainees of his administration’s plans to upgrade facilities, provide modern equipment, and enhance the learning environment to boost productivity and quality skill development.

Obasa reiterated that the familiarization exercise was not a one-off initiative but the beginning of continuous engagement, visibility, and inclusivity in his leadership style. “Good governance thrives on trust, and trust is built through constant interaction, transparency, and accountability,” he noted.

Staff and observers who witnessed the exercise described Obasa’s approach as refreshing, praising his humility, accessibility, and willingness to listen—qualities they said mark him out as a people-oriented leader.

By this gesture, the Acting Executive Chairman has demonstrated his commitment not only to infrastructure renewal but also to human capital development, staff welfare, and sustainable service delivery in Agege Local Government.

The Public Affairs Office of Agege Local Government reaffirmed that under Obasa’s watch, the Secretariat will witness renewed energy, improved efficiency, and greater synergy between leadership and workforce, all geared toward delivering dividends of good governance to the people of Agege.