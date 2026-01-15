The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has sanctioned 21 athletes, several coaches and two state athletics associations following the discovery of widespread age falsification at the 2025 African U-18 and U-20 Championships held in Abeokuta....

The federation said a special investigation panel, constituted after concerns were raised by the Athletics Integrity Unit, uncovered multiple cases of athletes registering with conflicting dates of birth across different events.

The panel concluded that the discrepancies were the result of deliberate falsification rather than clerical errors.

As a result, the AFN has disqualified affected athletes, annulled their results, imposed periods of ineligibility, and withdrawn medals and titles obtained during the championships.

Coaches found complicit in the violations face coaching bans and possible withdrawal of their licences, while the implicated state associations may be fined or suspended from future competitions.

The federation stressed that strict enforcement of age eligibility rules is essential to fair competition, the protection of young athletes, and the credibility of the sport.

It also announced new preventive measures, including enhanced age verification procedures and the introduction of a secure national athlete database to curb future violations.

The AFN reaffirmed its commitment to upholding integrity in athletics and warned that further breaches would attract severe sanctions.