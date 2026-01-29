The Director-General of the African International Documentary Festival Foundation (AFIDFF), Malame Ngamariju Mangzha, on Tuesday presented the 2025 UNESCO World Heritage Action Camps Report to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Dr Mukhtar Y...

The Director-General of the African International Documentary Festival Foundation (AFIDFF), Malame Ngamariju Mangzha, on Tuesday presented the 2025 UNESCO World Heritage Action Camps Report to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Dr Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad.

The presentation took place during a courtesy visit to the Permanent Secretary’s conference room in Abuja and featured a screening of a short documentary showcasing community-based heritage preservation projects implemented in Kano and Adamawa States.

Briefing the gathering, the Ministry’s Director of International Cultural Relations commended the AFIDFF Director-General for her expertise, consistency and commitment to measurable outcomes in heritage documentation and youth engagement.

She acknowledged the longstanding collaboration between the Ministry and AFIDFF and called for stronger institutional synergy to advance national heritage objectives.

Other Directors at the meeting highlighted the growing role of documentary storytelling, inter-agency cooperation and community participation in safeguarding Nigeria’s cultural assets and promoting heritage tourism.

The documentary screening focused on heritage sites including the Kano City Wall and Kurmi Market, presenting a visual narrative of youth-led documentation, conservation activities and digital engagement.

It demonstrated how volunteer participation from across Nigeria and beyond is strengthening community ownership, preserving historical memory and supporting cultural continuity.

Responding, Dr Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad praised the quality and professionalism of the project, describing it as thoughtful, impactful and driven by genuine passion for heritage preservation.

He stressed the importance of sustained public awareness, youth involvement, institutional protection and supportive policy frameworks to safeguard national heritage resources.

The Permanent Secretary also acknowledged the commitment of the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, noting that her leadership continues to stimulate renewed national attention to cultural preservation and creative industry development.

He affirmed the Ministry’s readiness to partner with credible organisations whose initiatives align with its mandate to reposition culture and tourism as engines of inclusive and sustainable growth.

The visit concluded with the formal presentation of the 2025 UNESCO World Heritage Action Camps Report and an award of appreciation to the Permanent Secretary in recognition of his support and engagement.

AFIDFF reaffirmed its commitment to sustained collaboration with the Ministry and relevant stakeholders to deepen heritage documentation and project Nigeria’s cultural narratives to regional and global audiences.