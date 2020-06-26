The Publish What You Fund has ranked the African Development Bank fourth out of 47 global development institutions on its Aid Transparency Index along with other world class institutions such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and UNDP.

Due to the large quantities of aid being reallocated to deal with the COVID-19 emergency, the transparency ranking is based on several criteria, including finance and budgets, basic information data, organisational planning and performance.

In the new Index, which covers the 2019 year, the AfDB scored 95.5 out of 100 on transparency, a significant improvement on its score for 2018.

The Acting Senior Vice President, Swazi Tshabalala, says with such large volumes of funding now being assigned to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial for citizens to know how much, where and when the African Development Bank is investing in Africa’s development.