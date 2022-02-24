AfDB, CBN to support Nigerian farmers to attain wheat sufficiency

Officials of African Development Bank and that of the Central Bank of Nigeria, have assured wheat farmers in Nigeria of their support to help the country achieve self Sufficiency reduced wheat important.

Expert in wheat production from AfDB, Solomon Assefa, disclosed in Sokoto during the celebration of Green Field day by wheat farmers in Sokoto state

He says the major objective of AfDB is to improve agricultural produce in Africa and by extension the economy of the continent to be less dependent on food importation.

Stakeholders are worries that despite the huge potentials for wheat farming in Nigeria, over two trillion was spent on wheat importation in 2020 alone.

