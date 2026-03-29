The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced plans to implement changes and improvements to its Statutes and Regulations in order to strengthen the trust and confidence in referees, VAR operators and judicial bodies. CAF, in the past few weeks, had faced serious criticism, particularly regarding its decision to overturn…...

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced plans to implement changes and improvements to its Statutes and Regulations in order to strengthen the trust and confidence in referees, VAR operators and judicial bodies.

CAF, in the past few weeks, had faced serious criticism, particularly regarding its decision to overturn Senegal’s victory in the 2025 Total Energies African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after nearly two months and naming host Morocco the winner, citing misconduct during the final match.

In a Sunday statement cited by TVC News on its official website, CAF stated that these changes and improvements to the CAF Statutes and Regulations will ensure that the incidents that took place at the final match of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 do not happen again.

CAF overturned Senegal’s victory in the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following an appeal filed by hosts Morocco after chaotic scenes were recorded during the final match.

According to a statement on its official website, the CAF Appeal Board ruled that Senegal will forfeit the Final Match of the 2025 AFCON held in Morocco, with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

The decision followed a protest by Morocco after chaotic scenes recorded during the final match, when Senegal players briefly left the pitch after a disallowed goal and a penalty awarded to the hosts, an action the appeal board ruled fell under Articles 82 and 84 of the competition regulations on misconduct and forfeiture.

The Disciplinary Board had, in January, imposed sanctions on the Senegalese national team and the Moroccan national team, including players and officials, citing conduct during the AFCON final match, which violated the CAF disciplinary code.

However, in the statement, CAF stated that it is determined to regain the respect and admiration of CAF Referees and VAR Operators after the widespread praise and admiration received for their excellent performances at the 2023 TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d’Ivoire.

The statement reads, “CAF will continue with the procedure and practice of appointing the best and most respected African judges and lawyers to the CAF Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board. These judges and lawyers are appointed by the CAF EXCO and the CAF Ordinary General Assembly from the names proposed and recommended by 54 CAF Member Associations and Zonal Unions. The independence and impartiality of the CAF Judicial Bodies are imperative.”

Backing the implementation of the new policies, the President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe, said, “CAF is currently implementing far-reaching changes and improvements to the CAF Statutes and Regulations, which will strengthen the trust and confidence in CAF Referees, VAR Operators, Match Commissioners and in the CAF Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board.

“These changes and improvements to the CAF Statutes and Regulations will also ensure that the unacceptable incidents that took place at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 do not happen again. CAF has taken extensive legal advice from top African and international Football lawyers and experts to ensure that the CAF Statutes and Regulations adhere to and implement global Football best practices, on and off the field.

“This is important for the respect, integrity and credibility of African Referees, VAR Operators and the CAF Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board. CAF is working with FIFA for the ongoing training of African Referees, VAR Operators and Match Commissioners so that they are as good as the best in the world. We must also professionalise African Referees and VAR Operators and pay them well. CAF has made significant progress over the past 5 years in implementing governance, ethics, transparency and managerial best practices.”

The President added, “Our commitment to zero tolerance for corruption and improper behaviour has been recognised and rewarded by the numerous sponsors and partners that we have gained.

“What is also non-negotiable is our commitment and determination to treat every Member Association equally and fairly. Under no circumstances will any Member Association be treated preferentially or favoured above any other Member Association. CAF will consistently review and improve on these football and governance global best practices and strengthen the trust and global competitiveness of African Football.

“The matters relating to the incidences that took place at the final match of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 are before CAS and the primary focus of CAF currently, is on the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and the other CAF Competitions, CAF is also focused on working together, cooperating and supporting each of the African Nations that will be participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in America. We are confident that the African Nations that are participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026 will make us proud.”