The African Democratic Congress is in turmoil following the controversial “acceptance speech” by former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, who declared himself Interim National Secretary of the party.

In a strongly worded statement, concerned stakeholders including youth and women leaders, state executives, and ward coordinators have rejected the move, calling it “an imposition lacking due process, legitimacy, and democratic credibility.”

Dr. Musa Isa Matara, ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, stated that the party was never consulted, and no constitutional organ including the National Executive Committee ratified the appointment.

“Who appointed Aregbesola? On what authority? ADC is not a one-man project. Our structures, members, and constitution were ignored,” Matara said.

The statement further dismissed claims that the ADC had become the platform for a so-called National Opposition Coalition Group, calling the move deceptive and undemocratic.

“We’re not against coalitions or reform, but we reject hijack and elite imposition disguised as revolutionary rhetoric,” the stakeholders declared.

They also warned incoming political actors to tread carefully, citing unresolved legal crises within the party and ongoing court cases stemming from the 2023 general elections.

Calling for transparency and inclusive leadership, the statement concluded:

“Until a legitimate National Convention or NEC confirms any changes, no one not even a former governor has the moral or legal right to speak for ADC nationally.”