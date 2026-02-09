Members of civil society organisations (CSOs) and supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has staged a protest at the National Assembly in Abuja over the Electoral Act Amendment Bill recently passed by lawmakers....

The protesters, who arrived at the federal legislature gate in the early hours, carried placards with inscriptions such as “Protect Our Votes,” “No to Electoral Manipulation,” and “Pass Electronic Transmission into Law.”

They accused the National Assembly of attempting to weaken Nigeria’s electoral process through the amendment bill, insisting that any review of the Electoral Act must strengthen transparency, credibility and public confidence in elections.