Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 71-year-old man, Jeriel Clifford Peter, for allegedly murdering his 67-year-old wife, Miltha Jeriel, by stabbing and hacking her with a knife and axe.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, November 4, following a dispute that began at a local beer parlour.

Police spokesman SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday, November 7, saying operatives from the Demsa Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), promptly responded to a distress call.

“The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

Her remains have been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy,” Nguroje stated. He added that the suspect had been apprehended and the weapons used in the crime were recovered.

The Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, condemned the act and directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yola, to take over the investigation, ensuring it is conducted discreetly and prosecuted diligently.

CP Morris also warned against all forms of domestic violence, urging members of the public to resolve conflicts peacefully.

He reassured residents that the police are committed to justice, asserting that no offender would evade lawful punishment.