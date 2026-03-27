Accreditation of Delegates from the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory has commenced at the Eagles Square Abuja venue of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress. The convention a prelude to the 2027 general election preparation by the party is expected to produce a…...

Accreditation of Delegates from the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory has commenced at the Eagles Square Abuja venue of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress.

The convention a prelude to the 2027 general election preparation by the party is expected to produce a new National Working Committee and Executives for the party.

Current National Chairman and Secretary, Nentawe Yiltwada, and Bashiru Ajibola have been cleared to recontest and are widely expected to return to office.

Other members of the NWC/NEC will also emerge from the convention.

The convention is also serving as a platform to showcase the achievements of the party in office since 2015 and 2026.

The party has also produced flyers showcasing the achievements of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration since 2023.

The flyers were tagged #APCDidIt anbd have been pushed on the Social media handles of the party across all platforms.