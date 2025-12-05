The Federal High Court in Abuja till December 12th for continuation of the trial-within-trial in the case involving five defendants accused of involvement in the 2011 bombing of the United Nations House in Abuja....

At the day’s proceedings the court continued reviewing additional video exhibits tendered by the Department of State Services (DSS) to counter claims that the defendants’ extra-judicial statements were obtained under duress.

The court played a series of interrogation videos involving the second defendant, who was called to the dock while exhibits were previewed.

Proceedings briefly stalled when the court encountered technical issues with an exhibit prompting Justice Emeka Nwite to direct that the remaining exhibits be taken instead.

The third defendant was subsequently called, and the court reviewed exhibits also presented by the prosecution as part of efforts to establish the voluntariness of the defendants’ statements.

After the playback of the exhibits, Justice Nwite adjourned the matter to December 12, 2025, for the continuation of the trial-within-trial.