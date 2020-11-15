AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli is self-isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

The Club said Pioli, 55, was not displaying any symptoms and that all other test results for players and staff came back negative.

Milan cancelled a training session scheduled for Saturday but are due to resume preparations for next weekend’s trip to Napoli on Monday, pending checks set out in the health protocol.

Several Milan players have previously tested positive and subsequently recovered, including goalkeeper Gianluca Donnarumma and forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Serie A club are unbeaten in the league, with 17 points from seven games and face Napoli on November 22.