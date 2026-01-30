A coalition of FCT indigenes and residents’ groups has voiced strong opposition to calls for the removal of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. The coalition, led by Princess Ajibola, urged President Bola Tinubu to disregard “naysayers” advocating for Wike’s dis...

A coalition of FCT indigenes and residents’ groups has voiced strong opposition to calls for the removal of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The coalition, led by Princess Ajibola, urged President Bola Tinubu to disregard “naysayers” advocating for Wike’s dismissal, emphasizing the minister’s positive impact since his appointment.

“Since the appointment of Minister Wike, the city has witnessed a renewed sense of purpose, urgency, and direction,” Ajibola said.

She added that the FCT is no longer characterised by “abandoned projects, endless excuses, or policy paralysis,” but instead reflects “action, courage, and results.”

“Across the city centre and the satellite towns, long-neglected infrastructure is receiving attention. Critical road projects are being completed or revived. Urban renewal is no longer a slogan—it is a reality. Public order, land administration reforms, and the restoration of Abuja’s master plan are being pursued with uncommon political will. For the first time in a long while, residents can clearly see where leadership is headed.

“We, the indigenes and residents of the FCT, say clearly today: we see the work, and we appreciate the work.

“Leadership is not about pleasing everyone; it is about doing what is right for the common good. Transforming a capital city as complex as Abuja requires firmness, clarity of vision, and the courage to take difficult decisions. Minister Wike has demonstrated these qualities without apology.

“Let it be on record that the people of the FCT stand with him. We stand with him because development is happening. We stand with him because governance has direction. We stand with him because Abuja deserves leadership that works—not leadership that watches.

“However, we must also speak plainly.

“To those who see progress as a threat to their personal interests; to those who thrive on chaos, abandoned projects, and policy failure; to political detractors and professional distractors who are uncomfortable with results— we issue a firm and responsible warning.

“The FCT is not a battleground for political vendettas. It is the capital of our nation and the home of millions of law-abiding citizens. Attempts to distract, malign, or sabotage genuine efforts at development will be resisted—not with violence, but with civic unity, lawful engagement, and the power of public opinion.

“We call on all political actors to put Abuja first. Allow the Minister to continue his work. Allow projects to be completed. Allow reforms to take root. Democracy thrives when leaders are judged by performance, not propaganda.

“As a coalition, we reaffirm our commitment to constructive engagement, peace, and national unity. We believe that when Abuja works, Nigeria works. When the capital reflects order, development, and fairness, the nation benefits.

“Honourable Minister, we encourage you to remain focused. The voices of distraction are loud, but the voices of grateful citizens are louder. History will remember those who built, not those who tried to pull down.

“In conclusion, we say with one voice: Transform the capital. Complete the work. The people are with you.

“God bless the Federal Capital Territory.

“At this point, we must expressly appreciate and commend His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his vision, courage, and statesmanship in appointing Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, as the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Mr. President’s decision rose above political affiliations, electoral history, and narrow sentiments. It reflected a clear understanding that nation-building requires competence, capacity, and courage, wherever they may be found. By this appointment, Mr. President placed national interest above partisan considerations—and the results are evident for all to see.

“We note with appreciation that President Tinubu himself has, on several occasions, openly commended the Honourable Minister for his performance, dedication, and commitment to delivering results in the FCT. This presidential commendation is not symbolic; it is a reflection of measurable progress and effective governance,” she said.