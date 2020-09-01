Electricity distribution companies have commenced implementation of a new tariff regime that will now see consumers pay more, depending on the amount of time for which they get supply.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution company and its Kaduna Counterpart have released circulars to notify their customers of the new development.

The Service Reflective Tariff plan is a mandated tariff structure by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, whereby an upward increment in tariffs will result in substantially longer hours of power supply, good quality voltage profile, swifter response to faults clearing and provision of pre-paid meters.