Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening party unity, strategic organisation and sustained development across the district, following a stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at CMD, Magodo, Lagos.

The meeting brought together party leaders, elders, executives, elected officials and key stakeholders from across the senatorial district to review internal strategies and reinforce cohesion ahead of future political engagements.

Addressing participants, Abiru expressed appreciation to party leaders and stakeholders for their sacrifices, loyalty and unwavering support, particularly during the last general elections, noting that their dedication continues to strengthen the APC’s stability and growth in Lagos East.

The senator also commended the leadership of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing his ongoing reforms as bold and courageous steps aimed at stabilising the nation’s economy and laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

He urged party members to intensify grassroots mobilisation for the Continuous Voter Registration exercise and the APC membership e-registration process, stressing that data-driven politics remains critical for effective planning, targeted engagement and long-term electoral success.

Abiru further briefed stakeholders on his legislative stewardship, which he said is anchored on three pillars — Legislation, Empowerment and Endowment. He highlighted the sponsorship of landmark bills, including the Nigeria Insurance Reforms Act and the Copyrights Amendment Act, which have been signed into law, alongside several far-reaching motions.

Beyond legislative achievements, the senator outlined interventions in education, healthcare, infrastructure, youth development and economic inclusion across Lagos East, aimed at improving the welfare, productivity and opportunities of residents.

He expressed gratitude for the guidance and partnership of party leaders and stakeholders, pledging continued collaboration to strengthen the APC and deliver people-focused development across the district.